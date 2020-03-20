The University of Ibadan (Unibadan) has been shutdown to prevent spread of Conoravirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, announced the closure on behalf of the Senate of the institution in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

The management asked students to vacate the premises effective from Friday (March 20).

The directive is contained in a special bulletin signed by the Registrar of Univadan, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi.

“The Vice-Chancellor has approved this recommendation on behalf of the Senate.

“Consequently, all students are hereby directed to vacate the campus with effect from Friday, March 20, 2020.

“The institution will remain closed to students until further notice.

“However, the Students’ Affairs Division of the University will see to any need to make special arrangements for international students who are unable to vacate their hostels,” the statement read in part.

The vice chancellor advised primary and secondary schools located within the campus of the institution to close until the pandemic was brought under effective control.

“All staff and students, wherever they may be, are strongly advised to adhere strictly to all health safety measures to avoid exposure to or contact with the virus.

” These include: Social distancing, avoidance of handshakes and other unnecessary physical contact as well as regular washing of hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds, among others,” the statement further said. (NAN)