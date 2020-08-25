Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has taken the fight against COVID-19 to a new level by launching a contactless digital hand cleaning machine that uses sensors to monitor body temperature, dispenses hand sanitizer, detergent and water.

Inspecting the equipment produced by the institution’s faculty of Engineering on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Charles Igwe, said that the machine was an improvement over the manual hand cleaning machine that dispenses detergent and water.

‘This machine is different from what we have seen before, it performs four functions at a time without the user making any physical contact,’ the Vice-Chancellor, who was visibly elated said after using the machine to clean his hand and measure his temperature.

Igwe, who recently marked his birthday, said that the digital machine could be considered his best birthday gift.

He challenged the Faculty of Engineering and other faculties in the university to come up with more fabrications, products and designs that would have a direct impact on the society.

‘We should go beyond writing research papers to the fabrication of machines, equipment and designs that will solve the numerous problems in our society,’ Prof Igwe said while congratulating the Dean of Engineering and his staff for demonstrating leadership in engineering and fabrication.

The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Prof Emeka Obe, said that the machine was produced within four weeks by the Auto Service Centre of the faculty. He said that the production cost, estimated at over N300,000 was contributed by the staff in the service centre led by Jewel Nwakile.

The Dean appealed for sponsorship to enable the faculty to mass-produce the machine.