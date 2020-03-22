Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Following a directive by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) which ordered universities to close for one month, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has ordered the students to vacate its campuses on or before Monday 23rd of March, 2020.

This, Daily Sun, gathered is part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic on campuses.

In a release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Chief Okwun Omeaku, the students are to vacate the UNN and other campuses of the university, latest Monday, March 23, 2020

The management urged the students to keep themselves busy with their learning materials while they stayed safe at their respective homes for one month.

The release partly read “The Vice-Chancellor Prof Charles Igwe on behalf of the Senate has directed the closure of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. This is in compliance with the directive for the closure of universities from March 23, 2020, by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Consequently, the University of Nigeria is hereby closed for one month with effect from March 23, 2020.

“Students are, therefore, to vacate the campuses latest Monday, March 23, 2020. Keep learning while staying safe at home.”