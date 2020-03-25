Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Following a directive by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) which ordered universities to close for one month as part of measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has postponed its scheduled cultural carnival indefinitely.

Prof Florence Orabueze, the Director of Institute of African Studies (IAS), told reporters in Nsukka that the carnival organised by the institute in collaboration with UNN Business School Enugu would no longer hold as scheduled.

She said the two-day event which would have held on March 27 and 28 had been postponed indefinitely as a result of the shut down of schools in the country to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“We are calling off the event until further notice. We shall communicate to staff, students and guests of new dates when school is reopened and the issue of coronavirus is over.

“Please, bear with us. The Institute regrets inconveniences this postponement will cause our esteemed guests and the general public.

“Our intention for the cultural festival is to promote indigenous culture, language and traditions,” she said.

Orabueze commended efforts made by the government so far in curbing the pandemic from spreading, adding that shutting down schools in the country is a right step in the right direction to check the virus.

“People should obey government directives and stay safe since the closing of schools and some institutions is not a punishment but a right step in the right direction,” she said.