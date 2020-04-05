The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in Abuja and 1 in Kaduna State.

“As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths,” a tweet by the health authority indicated Sunday night.