Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. One each in Lagos and in Osun states.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said in a twist on Wednesday morning, that both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days.
It said that, as at 07:00 am 25th March, there were 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Out if the number, there are 43 active cases, two have been discharged with one death recorded so far recorded.
