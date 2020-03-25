The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed late Wednesday night five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), listing them as 2 each in Lagos State and the FCT, the epicentres in southern and northern Nigeria, and the first case in Rivers State, the second South-South state to be affected.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 51 as at 11:25 pm, Wednesday night, March 25.
Seven total new cases were confirmed today.
Just hours earlier, the Rivers State Government had announced that it would be closing its border on Thursday as a precaution to curb the spread of the virus into the state.
The latest state to have taken action in this regard is Kano, whose government has instituted a shutdown of entry into and exit out of the northern state.
Related: COVID-19: Kano govt shuts borders, bans entry in and out of state
Nigeria has so far recorded 1 confirmed death as a result of the fast-spreading global pandemic that has resulted in over 21,000 deaths worldwide from under half a million confirmed cases.
Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers
3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case
As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are
51 confirmed cases
2 discharged
1 death pic.twitter.com/DmJ47wntZ6
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020
Leave a Reply