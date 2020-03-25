The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed late Wednesday night five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), listing them as 2 each in Lagos State and the FCT, the epicentres in southern and northern Nigeria, and the first case in Rivers State, the second South-South state to be affected.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 51 as at 11:25 pm, Wednesday night, March 25.

Seven total new cases were confirmed today.

Just hours earlier, the Rivers State Government had announced that it would be closing its border on Thursday as a precaution to curb the spread of the virus into the state.

The latest state to have taken action in this regard is Kano, whose government has instituted a shutdown of entry into and exit out of the northern state.

Nigeria has so far recorded 1 confirmed death as a result of the fast-spreading global pandemic that has resulted in over 21,000 deaths worldwide from under half a million confirmed cases.