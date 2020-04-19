The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has corrected what it says was an erroneous report yesterday, Saturday, April 18th, when it indicated that Nigeria had a total of 542 COVID-19 cases.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.

“Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths.

Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4,” the NCDC said in a tweet Sunday morning, April 19th, updating the public on the adjusted figures.