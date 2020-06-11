Osun State Government has confirmed the recovery and discharge of four COVID-19 patients from its treatment and Isolation centres in Osogbo and Ile-Ife respectively.

Similarly, it confirmed the discovery of one new case of the disease.

Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, in a statement, yesterday in Osogbo, said one of those discharged was among the patients taken in last week with severe underlying ailments.

He said the story of the recovery of one of the patients with an underlying ailment provides yet another glimmer of hope that being infected with the COVID-19 is not a death sentence.

On the new case recorded, Isamotu disclosed that the patient contracted the virus from a previously confirmed case.

He further revealed that the detection of the additional new case has brought the number of active cases in the state to six as at yesterday.

“We have recorded one new case bringing the number of active cases in the state to six. The patient contracted the virus from a previous confirmed case. But the good news is that we also treated and discharged four patients as well,” he said.

Isamotu further revealed that out of the 50 cases confirmed in the state, the state had successfully treated and discharged 40 patients while four deaths were recorded.

“As at today (yesterday), we have recorded 50 confirmed cases out of which 40 patients had been successful treated and subsequently discharged from our facilities, leaving us with six active cases while four deaths were unfortunately recorded,” Isamotu said.