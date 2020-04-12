The Chairman of the COVID -19 Taskforce, Honorable Commissioner for Health Cross River State Dr Betta Edu and the Secretary of the Taskforce Hon Asuquo Ekpeyong Jr; lead the enforcement team on Easter Sunday; comprising of Dr Mboto, General Ayim, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Hon Ani Esin and others through the streets of Calabar South and metropolises to ensure total compliance with public health safety directives issued by the Government of the state.

Dr Edu has asked Cross Riverians to strictly adhered to The policy of No Mask No Movement which is a bold step in the right direction. “If we understand that when a person sneezes or coughs or even speak loud in an environment the micro-droplet emission can remain in the air for a long time or drop on surfaces when we don’t use a mask. For rooms with poor ventilation, little or no airflow ( probably due to the use of AC or high humidity), the infected micro-droplets stay in the air longer. Another person without a mask will automatically pick this up into their respiratory tract when the enter same environment minutes later or when their hands which have touched contaminated surfaces get to their eyes, nose or mouth.

The face mask shields you, fabric mask with the double layer like what is made from our garment factory in Cross River state will give protect to both parties such that even if any particle of the micro- droplet leaves one mask, with reduction in velocity, the infected micro-droplet loses the ability to penetrate the next face mask and infect the other person. In same environment. This is a simple explanation amongst other reasons why we must use the mask. It has prevented the incidence of disease in some countries and broken transmission from person in others!

Furthermore, religious houses and schools should remain shut as we work together to keep COVID -19 out of our state