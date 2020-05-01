Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has released 36 prisoners as part of efforts to decongest the prison following the threat of COVID -19.

The governor has also directed the Ag. Chief Judge of the State, Mrs. Ijeoma Aguguo to immediately commence, the accelerated trial and release of inmates who are on awaiting trial on minor charges or allegations.

A statement yesterday by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the government also directed that the prison trials must, observe all COVID- 19 safety measures, including wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The statement further explained that the prisoners affected in the release are; those who are serving 3 years with less than 6 months to go, Convicts who have spent up to 25% of their prison term and minor offenders with 3 to 6 months imprisonment

Emelumba said the governor has advised the released prisoners to reciprocate government’s gesture by not returning to crime.