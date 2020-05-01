Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma has reopened all food markets in the State with effect from Sunday, May 3.

The governor who disclosed this in a State broadcast yestetday however pointes out that other large markets in the State remain closed indefinitely.

According to the governor, “We must all understand that although we have not suffered any deaths from corona virus, COVID 19 is a reality and we must continue to observe all the necessary safeguards even as I ease some of the restriction that we have put in Place.

“In this regard I wish to announce that effective Sunday May 3rd 2020 all food markets and food vending supermarkets and pharmaceutical shops are permitted to open for business. Large markets will however remain shut.

“Massive disinfection of major public places such as markets and public squares is currently on going and will end on Saturday. This informed the date of Sunday as the effective take off date for easing of some of the restrictions in place.” Uzodimma stated.

Also, governor Uzodimma has insisted that all boarders into the state remain closed just as he emphasised that the dusk to dawn curfew from 6 pm to 6 am remain in place.

Meanwhile, governor Uzodimma has also ordered the compulsory wearing of face mask in the State as defaulters would be arrested.