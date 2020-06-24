Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, senator Hope Uzodimma has threatened to apply stringent measures to prevent the upsurge of the Coronavirus in the State.

Uzodimma while reacting to the increase of the virus in the State yesterday expressed his sadness in the continual flouting of the guidelines of the COVID-19.

However, he said about seven thousand health workers have been trained to enlighten and reduce the spread of the virus in the State.

The governor siad “To this end we have increased the number of daily tests carried out in the state. We now carry out an average of 150 tests daily, courtesy of our own diagnostic test and treatment centre here in the state.

“We have also trained close to 7000 health workers at the State, Local Government and Ward levels. These health soldiers are currently engaged in aggressive public enlightenment campaigns in all the nooks and cranny of the state, to create awareness on the reality of the virus.

” I believe that one task before us is to make our people come to grips with the reality of Coronavirus. Uzodimma said.

He continued “You will recall that when I briefed you a few weeks ago, I announced a partial easing of the total lockdown. Among other things, I announced that food markets and food vending stores were allowed to reopen.

“I also announced a partial lifting of ban on public gatherings, limited to not more than 50 persons, who must observe all the safety protocols. Such safety measures include maintaining social distancing at such gatherings, provision of wash hand buckets and sanitizers and compulsory wearing of face masks. The idea of easing the lockdown was to ease economic hardships on our people.

“I thank the good people of Imo state for abiding with the guidelines attached to the easing of the lockdown. At least a good number of the people did .

“It is however very sad to note that many of our people do not observe any of the safety protocols. People move about without face masks. More than 50 people gather in public places, contrary to the laid down rules, and worse still, without face masks.

“This show of reckless abandon is mainly due to the fact that many of our people do not believe that Coronavirus is real. They say so openly to whoever cares to listen. This is truly unfortunate and dangerous because the truth is that not just that Coronavirus is real but that it is in Imo state.

“While it is not my intention to frighten anyone, l am nonetheless duty bound to let you know that we now have more confirmed cases of COVID 19 in the state.

“The truth is that the state has witness a surge in positive COVID 19 cases. Needless to add that the apparent rise in the virulence is not far to fetch. The need to void the danger and sliding into an attitude of denial and complacency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic can never be overemphasized.

“Consequently, there is an urgent need to renew our efforts at strictly enforcing all the preventive safety protocols against the virus.

“This is so because the main factor contributory to the increase in confirmed cases, apart from having our own test centre, include the ill advised refusal of our people to observe simple safety measures

“Incidentally strict adherence to these safety measures was a necessary condition for the easing of the lockdown.

It is therefore quite regrettable that we now have more confirmed cases of the virus in the state. This is not good enough. If anything it is indeed frightening. I hope it sends a clear message to the doubting Thomases that COVID 19 is real and here with us.

We must all be worried about this rising level of community transmission which the outcome of these tests portend. It is important to reiterate that as a government we have not left any stone unturned in our efforts to curtail the Coronavirus disease. Every step needed has been taken to help curb the transmission of the virus in the state.

What appears to be lacking is the much needed cooperation from our people to observe necessary safety measures

In the circumstances I must make it clear that all safety measures must be adhered to. Henceforth any person or group caught in breach of any of the safety measures.

To this end, the governor has directed that schools must remain closed while the 10pm to 6 am curfew remain in place.

It would be recalled that 13 members of the State House of assembly was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening.