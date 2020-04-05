Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured that the people of the state of their safety beyond the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is coming on the heels of the fumigation exercise covering markets and other public places in the state. The governor, who had earlier procured 30 ambulances and launched six isolation centres for the ravaging virus, pointed out that he was not losing sight of the need to also fight crime in the state.

He said: “Put succinctly the Imo initiative is a comprehensive package that seeks to clinically confront and conquer the health and safety challenges of Imo people. It is a programme designed to keep our people safe and healthy beyond COVID 19.

Uzodimma further disclosed that a molecular laboratory had been set up in the state powered by” well trained and equipped medical experts from the National Centre for on ground Disease Control (NCDC) and African Epidemiological Network (AENET) to test for the virus and treat any person confirmed positive”.

According to the governor, a specialist hospital on contagious disease control is being established in the state for prevention and treatment of all contagious viruses, adding that an emergency call centre was also in place to facilitate control and treatment of diseases.

“As you have seen, 100 security pick up vehicles are lined up right here clearly marked operation search and flush (SAF). With these vehicles, security agencies will henceforth be on 24 hour patrol of all the nooks and crannies of Imo state to search and flush out criminals,” the Governor declared.