Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured that the people of the state would be safe beyond the Coronavirus pansemic under his administration as he began the fumigation of markets and other public patronised places in the State yesterday.

The governor who had earlier procured 30 ambulances and launched six isolation centres for the ravaging virus pointed out that he is not also forgetting about fighting crime in the state.

He said ” Put succinctly the Imo initiative is a comprehensive package that seeks to clinically confront and conquer the health and safety challenges of Imo people. It is a programme designed to keep our people safe and healthy beyond COVID 19″.

Uzodimma also disclosed that a molecular laboratory has been set up in the state powered by” well trained and equipped medical experts from the National Centre for on ground Disease Control (NCDC) and Afican Epidemiological Network (AENET) to test for the virus and treat any person confirmed positive”.

According to the governor a specialist hospital on contagious disease control is being established in the state for prevention and treatment of all contagious viruses, adding that an emergency call centre was also in place to facilitate control and treatment of diseases

Uzodinma who spoke during the Flagg off of the fumigation exercise yesterday sai, “Any one with useful information on COVID 19 should call the toll free centre on 112 and the ambulances will rush to the scene to pick a suspected carrier to the nearest isolation centre located in wellbeing centre orlu road owerri , FMC owerri, General hospitals in umuguma, Mbaise and okigwe and the teaching hospital orlu”.

On security the governor displayed 100 pick up security vehicles which he said would be deployed to a combined team of security agencies , under his government’s Opposition Search and Flush programme for the elimination of crime in the state

“As you have seen 100 security pick up vehicles are lined up right here clearly marked operation search and flush (SAF). With these vehicles security agencies will henceforth be on a24 hour patrol of all the nooks and crannies of Imo state to search and flush out criminals,” the governor declared.