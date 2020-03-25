George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has ordered the closure of all major markets in the state, effective from Saturday morning as part of strategy to control the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

The governor has, therefore, appealed to citizens to do their shopping between Thursday and Friday. This is just as he reiterated that civil servants who fall within the approval given by the Head of Service not to report to office should stay at home until further notice.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba told a press briefing after the maiden meeting of the State Executive Council on Wednesday that the state government had procured ambulances for the 27 local government councils in Imo State, and also established more testing centres across the state.

Also, he said commuters entering the state through the land borders are to be screened before being allowed entry.