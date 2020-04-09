Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma, has relaxed the two-week lockdown being observed by the residents of the state over the Coronavirus pandemic for a day to allow them shop for Easter celebration.

He disclosed this through a press statement he made available by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.

According to the statement, markets and some business premises would be open from 6am to 6pm on Friday, April 10.

He advised that all concerned should adhere strictly to the time frame.

However, he noted that the total lock down of the state resumes in full force on Saturday, April 11,2020.

The governor seized the opportunity to advised all Christian faithful to observe the Easter Sunday church services on-line or through the electronic media as it affects their respective denominations.

He further warned that security agencies are under firm orders to ensure that the ban is strictly adhered to.