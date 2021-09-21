From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Gvernment has threatened to sanction any civil servant who failed to report to work yesterday (Tuesday), following‎ the enforcement of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for Public and Civil servants which began in the state last week.

‎The threat was contained in an internal memo from the Office of the Head of Service signed by the Permanent Secretary of the office, P.E. Aziegbemhin (Mrs).

The memo with Ref No HOS 35/VOL/IV/150 addressed to Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Permanent Secretaries, Auditor-General (State and Local Governments), Chairman, (State and Civil and Local Government Service Commission) reads: “Government has observed with dismay the attitude of many civil/public servants who have absented themselves from duty since Wednesday 15th September 2021 due to reasons best known to them.

“Following the above observation, it is to be noted that the government will no longer tolerate absenteeism from duty on the part of civil/public officers. Officers who fail to report for duty from Tuesday 21st September, 2021 would be sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of the relevant extant rules.

“All permanent secretaries and Head of Agencies are advised to give the widest publicity to the contents of this circular letter please”.

The enforcement of the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination which commenced last week Wednesday, has deprived the civil servants yet to be vaccinated from entering their offices‎.

Consequently, some civil servants have embarked on frantic efforts to get vaccinated while others have allegedly been purchasing cards as evidence of their vaccination in connivance with officials carrying out the vaccination exercise.