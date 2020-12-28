German Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, on Monday said that government was not allowing the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions for persons who have already been vaccinated against the virus.

“Some have a priority now to get vaccinated first because we have only a few vaccines available.

”Those who have not been vaccinated can expect those who have to show solidarity and not declare that they are no longer subject to something like wearing a face mask.

“We have confronted the pandemic until now in solidarity as a society, and we will confront it in the coming months the same way until everyone will be offered a vaccine,” the minister told the German ZDF broadcaster.

A vaccination campaign began in Germany on Sunday.

According to the national vaccination plan adopted on December 18, persons over 80 and care workers, as well as medical personnel of intensive care units and emergency rooms who are at a high risk of exposure to COVID-19, would be vaccinated first.

Earlier in December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that the authorities in Germany had agreed on toughening the coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas season until January 10.

As part of these measures, Germany was to close all non-essential businesses and banning alcohol consumption in public areas. (ANI/Sputnik/NAN)