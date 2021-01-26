By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration has started making contacts with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer, Oxford–AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, amongst others.

Sanwo-Olu said the aiming to achieve 60 per cent vaccine rollout when the vaccination programme commences in the coming weeks, stressing that the figure would help check the rate of transmission and build the resilience of the state against the ravaging virus.

The governor revealed this while speaking on a live TV programme.

He said the state government did not have the plan to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents, as it may not have the resources to do that.