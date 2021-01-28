From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In order to allay the fears of the people as to the genuine nature of COVID-19 vaccines, the Northern Governors under the auspices of the Northern States Governor’s Forum (NSGF) have agreed to be used as the guinea pigs for taking the first dose of the vaccine when it arrives the country.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong made the dislosure in his address to a webinar organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF)

where the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine was discussed by medical experts.

Governor Lalong who was represented by his Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Danladi Atu said, “We the Northern Governors have agreed to take the first dose of the vaccines so as to take away fears and controversies surrounding the vaccines”.

The online seminar, according to

the managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Abubakar Gambo Umar was basically to sensitize the general public and provide answers to all the issues surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic, and its vaccines.

The Webinar featured a team of medical experts who gave their opinions about the COVID -19 vaccines and its efficacy.

In his presentation, Dr. Faisal Shu’aibu Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and Prof. Abdulsalam Nasidi a pioneer epidemiologist gave various insight into the efficacy of the vaccines.

Dr. Shuaibu also disclosed that the projection is that 70 percent of Nigerians will be vaccinated over the period of two years.

He added that the first phase is that 40 percent of the population will be vaccinated while in the second phase, 39 percent of the population is expected to be vaccinated.

He said in doing so risk communication strategies will be implemented across the different phases of the COVID-19 vaccine introduction.

Others who spoke the subject matter included Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo an epidemiologist and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments, Prof Zubairu Iliyasu Director of Centre for Infectious Diseases Bayero University Kano, Prof Sarki Abba Director Center for Urologic Oncology Northwestern University Chicago USA, and Dr. Muhammed Adis Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (NSPHCDA) among others.

For Prof. Clara Ejembi a lecturer from the department of Community Medicine of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, explained that the vaccinaton does not prevent infection.

Ejembi said the need for people to continue to practice preventive measures is important, adding that all preventive measures actors must be obeyed.

The Webiner which had the Chairman Advisory Council of the Foundation, Alhaji Munir Jaafaru, the deputy Governor of Katsina State Alhaji Munir Yakubu and the Emir of Tsongo in Kwara State, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya as some of the participants.