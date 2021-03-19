FROM JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has urged citizens of the state, especially those in critical sectors to openly embrace the ongoing vaccination against COVID- 19 pandemic, as the exercise kicks off in the state

The governor has also vouched for the safety of the AstraZeneca Vaccine, stressing that no report of life-threatening side effect has so far been recorded.

The state government had on March 10, 2021, taken delivery of 69,030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

At the official commencement of the vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic at government House, Uyo on friday, the governor reminded the people that vaccines have over the years provided protection against non-treatable diseases.

Emmanuel who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, applauded efforts of scientists and researchers who have made concerted efforts to come up with the vaccines.

He gave the assurance that the vaccines had been subjected to conventional safety and quality assurance processes and have gotten the approval of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other relevant bodies.

“I want to assure the people of Akwa Ibom State that the vaccines have been put through conversational safety and quality assurance processes and was largely approved by WHO and other relevant bodies

” We started administration of the vaccine on health workers and i want to assure you that we have not gotten any report of life-threatening side effect”. he assured

In his arms, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh had said the vaccination was the last hope against non-treatable diseases and viruses.

He urged the people to step up the speed by accepting the vaccination as modality to control spread as well as protect oneself against contact or against worst form of the virus.

Prof Umoh listed those at first line charge of vaccination, based on the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency arrangement to include; Frontline health workers, other heath workers, opinion leaders, top government functionaries, security personnel and senior citizens.

Top government officials, beginning with the representative of the Governor and Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem were vaccinated on the occasion.