From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will hold an Emergency virtual Meeting tomorrow Thursday 4th March 2021.

A statement from Nigeria Governors’ Forum Wednesday evening said the meeting is of a single-item agenda which will discuss the delivery of the Covid 19 vaccines and their distribution in the country.

“The meeting commences at 5pm according to the invitation to governors issued this evening by the Director General of the Forum Mr Asishana B Okauru. Governors are to begin to join at 4pm,” the statement said.