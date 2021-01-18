From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, CRSPHDA, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, has stated that COVID-19 Vaccines will help boost immunity and fight against complications that may arise from contacts with infected persons.

Dr Ekpenyong, who started this during a sensitisation programme on the need to stay safe and live a healthy life held in Calabar at the weekend, said it is high time people did away with every form of misconception or myths on the COVID-19 Vaccines which is soon to be introduced in Nigeria.

The DG, who called on federal government to expedite actions on the availability of the vaccines for all Nigerians, said the vaccines is considered the most effective remedy to checkmate the spread of COVID-19 as well as it’s resultant morbidity and mortality.

She noted that as every other vaccines, “the COVID-19 Vaccines will help boost the immunity and fight against complications that may arise from contacts with infected persons even as the world awaits a permanent treatment and prophylaxis for the new strain of the avian influnza.

“With Cross River already ranked among top perfoming states on immunisation exercise across the country, the state and it’s people are assured of a viable and potent vaccines, which would meet all international requirements and certified by both the Nigerian Medical Association, National Agency for food ,drugs Administration and control, standard Organization of Nigeria and other monitoring and regulatory bodies.

“I, therefore, call on the federal government to utilise all mechanism to intensify information dissemination on the COVID-19 vaccines, while states should also intensify sensitisation and awareness creation to help stop the spread of fake news and unverified myths against the vaccines.”

She called on Cross Rivererians to embrace the vaccines once available, appealing to traditional rulers, religious leaders, CSOs, CBOs and other key influencers to lend their voice and support the state government in its drive to contain the spread of the virus.