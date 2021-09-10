From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned Nigerians against complacency and apathy over Covid-19 Vaccination.

Unicef’s Chief of Field Office, Kano office, Maulid Warfar, gave the warning at a media dialogue on Covid-19 vaccine campaign with journalists and media practitioners in Kano.

Represented by Mr Rafid Azim, Unicef’s WASH manager Kano Field office, Warfar said dozens of people were still dying of complications from coronavirus infections.

“Whatever we say about Covid-19, one thing that remains a fact is that people have died of complications from coronavirus and people are still dying. These are family members, relations and neighbours. We are all at risk if we become complacent,” he said.

He said people with certain ailment or health challenge could be more endangered by healthy persons who have contracted the virus. He noted that this make vaccination very important to all.

Lead Speaker and Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere Gombe Stafe, Prof. Umar Pate, in his presentation titled “Covid-19: Debunking rumour and conspiracy theories, urged journalists to be more engaging in advocacy on Covid-19 Vaccination.

Pate, a professor of mass communication, said boundless of information on Covid-19 available to newsmen should be used for educating and informing the people. He urged journalists to rise to the occasion and help in doing news stories that help people take informed decision against some rumour and confusion in the social media.

Unicef Communication Specialist in Nigeria, Geoffrey Njoku urged newsmen to explore health stories driven by data.