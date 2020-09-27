Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun has called for the reopening of universities and other tertiary institutions in the country.

He said the Federal Government must not wait till all towns and villages in the country are free from COVID 19 before reopening the institutions.

Prof. Soremekun spoke in Akure, during the launch of a book: “Frontlines” by Mr. Paul Ogidi, chief security officer of the institution.

The VC said: “There are several dynamics to it, in the sense that we have the COVID-19 phenomenon and if you look carefully we are yet to fully be in post COVID 19 era and when you look at the comparative dynamics you will discover that in some institutions, country where they open doors, there was a resurgence. In view of this, I’m in support of schools and universities resumption, with the caveat that we have to think in terms of safety, and we have to think in terms of what the various unions in the universities are asking for. As far as we are concerned, FUOYE is fully ready for resumption. What we need is to put some protocols in place and we are already preparing,” he said.