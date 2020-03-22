Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State police command has as part of efforts to enforce strict compliance from residents, urged them to abide by the directive of the state government restricting public gatherings to 20 persons till further notice, while maintaining proper hygiene, in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID -19 pandemic.

The command further made it known that any person caught violating the directives would be arrested and prosecuted.

In a press release on Sunday, by the State Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti, urged residents in the state to adhere strictly to the directives, warning that erring persons would be dealt with accordingly.

The statement reads: “Henceforth, all public gatherings, be it political gatherings, social gatherings, religious gatherings, night clubs, bars, e.t.c that exceed 20 people are prohibited.

“Any group of persons who violate the new order shall be arrested and prosecuted.”

The commissioner, however, advised, everyone to be law-abiding citizens for the benefit of all and our society, while assuring that the command will always prioritize the safety of lives and property of citizens.