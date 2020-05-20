“We have rice in 10 kg, we have beans in 10 kg, we have garri in 10 kg, and we also have vegetable oil and we are hoping that these will reach the poor and vulnerable families of Edo State who because of this COVID19 pandemic, some of them, have lost their incomes, their livelihoods.
“We are very excited to hear when the governor assured us that these food items will be targeted at the poorest of the poor of the people of Edo State, which are the people that the Victim Support Funds actually made these donations for”, she said.
Mrs. Akerele said the VSF does not just make donations to state but that they work closely with the various state governments to ensure that those who really need the relief materials are those that get them, adding that the body is transparent when it comes to handling of issues of relief materials.
Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki thanked the VSF for their kind gesture assuring that the items will get to the poorest of the poor in the state.
“We express our deepest gratitude to you for this kind gesture. We are specially privileged to be part of the state to be remembered in this trying times”, she said.
