The major concern of the COVID- 19 Victims Support Fund (VSF) is how its palliatives meant for vulnerable can get to them without being diverted.

Chairperson of the Fund, Mrs. Akerele Toyosi who stated this yesterday in Benin City, said she was happy to have been assured by the Edo State government that palliatives meant for the poor would get to them.

She expressed the Fund’s concern while presenting some relief materials to the state goverrnor’s wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, at the Edo State Relief Warehouse in Benin City.

“We have rice in 10 kg, we have beans in 10 kg, we have garri in 10 kg, and we also have vegetable oil and we are hoping that these will reach the poor and vulnerable families of Edo State who because of this COVID19 pandemic, some of them, have lost their incomes, their livelihoods.

“We are very excited to hear when the governor assured us that these food items will be targeted at the poorest of the poor of the people of Edo State, which are the people that the Victim Support Funds actually made these donations for”, she said.

Mrs. Akerele said the VSF does not just make donations to state but that they work closely with the various state governments to ensure that those who really need the relief materials are those that get them, adding that the body is transparent when it comes to handling of issues of relief materials.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki thanked the VSF for their kind gesture assuring that the items will get to the poorest of the poor in the state.

“We express our deepest gratitude to you for this kind gesture. We are specially privileged to be part of the state to be remembered in this trying times”, she said.