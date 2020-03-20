Gabriel Dike

The management of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has put on hold the conduct of the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) due to Coronavirus currently ravaging the country.

A statement signed by WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan said the school candidates exam was scheduled to start on April 6, 2020.

“This is as result of the impact of the novel and deadly Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implication it has for the conduct of the May/June 2020 WASSCE, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

This decision is a demonstration of the organization’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments and governments of other member-countries to check the spread of the disease”, the HNO explained.

Areghan noted that the earlier timetable for the conduct of the school examination is suspended until further notice.

His words: “We wish to assure all candidates, schools presenting candidates for the examination, all stakeholders, and indeed the general public that this decision will be reviewed once the health situation improves.

“We enjoin all school principals presenting candidates for the examination to please inform their candidates accordingly.”

The new HNO stressed that a new date for the start of the May/June 2020 will be communicated to schools and all stakeholders in due course.