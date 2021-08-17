National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA) has threatened to sue shipping companies and terminal operators over refusal to refund the waiver of 35 days relief granted the importers/ Licensed Customs Agents under the COVID-19 Pandemic by the Presidency.

In a petition signed by President of NCMDLCA, Lucky Amiwero, and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of Federation and made available to newsmen, notified Federal Government on its intention to sue for the refusal of the terminal operators and shipping companies to refund the 35 days of demurrage waiver and rent approved for the relief of importers/Licensed Customs Agents (LCA) on COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

According to him, in a letter dated January 13, 2021 ECD/P/251/T/VI addressed to the NCMDLCA on waiver of both terminal and shipping companies waiver on the days of the lockdown, which cumulated to 35 days for the period, which conformed with principle of force majeure restricting the movement of all agencies especially the Importer/ Licensed Customs Agents (LCA) who were mostly affected.

He alleged that the terminal operators and shipping companies with the connivance with Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) , who are to implement the waiver process, refused to implement the directive from the presidency of the 35 days of waiver on demurrage and rent for importers/Licensed Customs Agents (LCA) which is clear contravention of international maritime obligation on COVID 19 Pandemic and the presidential directive on the relief for Licensed Customs Agents (LCA).

“NPA aided the terminal operators and shipping companies by issuing the circular HQ/GM/MRS/OP/L.1/VOLII/434 of May 14, 2020 on the demand of the refund to the NCMDLCA, after the ease of the lockdown, when the terminal operators/ shipping companies have illegally and forcefully collected the rent of the 35 days without refund to the Importers/Licensed Customs Agents (LCA).

“The management of NPA forwarded to the terminal operators and shipping companies receipt of payment made by the importers/Licensed Customs Agents (LCA), which falls under the date of the waiver of the 35 days that was illegally and forcefully collected, which was not paid up till date, the letter attached and marked appendix 3,” he added.