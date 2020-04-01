Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has noted that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should be a wake up for Nigerians to reexamine the national health and education systems.

Bagudu, who stated this in Birnin Kebbi, during an Interactive session with select reporters in the state, appealed to the general public to support and cooperate with federal and state governments on the measures put in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, “this was sequel to the bitter lessons that were leant and we are still learning in the country in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. There are myriads of lessons to be learnt and used from this pandemic. These are bitter lessons that we need to take away.

“For instance, the issue of sanitisers which are in short supply, while the prices have skyrocketed, while there are few companies producing them.

“Sanitisers are really very crucial and they are very scarce in the rural areas. This obnoxious trend must be stopped. There is a cry for not only sanitizers but high-tech equipment like ventilators.”

Dr Zainab also emphasised that more youths from the North-West must be enrolled to study medicine, science and technology courses.

She observed that the North-West has only four thousand doctors compared to the South-West’s fifteen thousand, stressing the urgent need to gear up the number of medical doctors in the region.

Bagudu lauded Governor Bagudu for spearheading the fight against the pandemic by setting up a task force and fully funding it.

She also happily acknowledged that the measures so far taken by the state government had fully paid off as Kebbi has remained COVID-19-free, assuring that “this unenviable status would be sustained.

The wife of the governor further expressed delight that traditional rulers, commissioners’ wives, local governments chairmen and women councillors, among other stakeholders, have been positively and patriotically collaborating to help in effectively countering the pandemic.

Dr Bagudu vowed: “We will never be complacent and myself, my husband and all the stakeholders will be religiously committed to ensuring that Kebbi remains COVID-19-free.

She appealed to businessmen and women not to hike the prices of their goods and services at this trying period for the state and country.