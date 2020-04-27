Adewale Sanyaolu

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), yesterday donated Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) worth about N15 million to the the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the handover of the medical equipments, the Managing Director of WAPCo Limited, Mr. Gregory Germani, said the gesture was aimed at supporting efforts of the government in its bid to bring the pandemic under control.

Germani, who was represented by General Manager, Operations, WAPCO, Mr. Saminu Justin, said Lagos State has provided leadership since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

‘‘Your steadfast commitment to doing it right in Lagos state has given direction and even hope to other locations even outside Nigeria. As nations and states make efforts to stop the spread of these deadly virus, WAPCO sees Lagos state has been pivotal in providing the needed solutions for the Nigerian people, and we are readily aligned with efforts in this regards.

We as a responsible organisation consider ourselves as partners with the state government especially in times of such monumental crisis. He said the donation of the medical supplies worth over N15,000,000 to the Lagos State government would help give frontline workers the opportunity to offer their services in a much safer way, adding that the WAPCo looks forward to brighter times when the COVID-19 is contained and Lagos is back on track.

Responding, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, thanked the management of WAPCo for the kind gesture, saying its support would go a long in boosting the activities of frontline workers in the state.

She urged the company not to relent on its CSR initiative, as such would go a long way to making them worthy partners, especially at the period of COVID-19 and beyond. She said the donation came through LASEPA because it preaches holistic protection of human beings and the environment.