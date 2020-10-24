There is pandemonium at the UTC market, Area 10, Garki, Abuja as traders and residents of the area are in fear following gunshots from soldiers battling hoodlums attempting to loot a warehouse in the vicinity.

The soldiers and other security personnel deployed to the area are firing gunshots and tear gas to deter hoodlums who stormed a warehouse where COVID-19 palliative was allegedly stored.

Witnesses said the warehouse is located in the precinct of the Cyprian Ekwensi building and the UTC market and sunnewsonline.com gathered that the UTC market and the big shopping plaza in the area have been shut down.

The witness who was identified as Kunle said: “We are presently locked inside the UTC market. The police are shooting to chase the hoodlums away.

“Many people were injured while trying to escape attack by the hoodlums and the whole area is in turmoil.”