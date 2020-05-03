Paul Osuyi, Asaba

One month after being forced to worship from homes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christian faithful of Asaba and some cities across Delta State observed Sunday services at their respective churches.

This followed a meeting between government officials and Christian leaders last Thursday when guidelines, in conformity with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) standards, were adopted.

Orthodox and pentecostal churches in Asaba, the state capital, opened for services with the clear observance of the guidelines which include social distancing, handwashing with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and compulsory wearing of face masks by the worshippers.

Some of the churches visited in Asaba by our correspondent during their services include Testifiers Embassy Church, St John Bosco Catholic, Catholic Church of Assumption, Evangelical Church of Yahweh, Victory Baptist Church and Province III of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

However, the Roman Catholic faithful in Warri Diocese will continue to observe Sunday masses from their homes until further notice as the leadership of the diocese is yet to re-open the parishes.

A majority of the positive cases of COVID-19 in the state are in Warri South, Udu, Uvwie and Ugheli South local government areas, which are under Warri Catholic Diocese.

A circular signed by the Diocesan Secretary, Very Rev Fr Clement Abobo, stated that the directive to continue to shut the parishes emanated from the Bishop of the diocese, Most Rev Dr John Afareha.

Titled ‘No mass with congregation till further notice’, the circular urged the Catholic faithful to continue to adhere to all guidelines and as well as pray for God’s intervention in ending the pandemic.

It further stated that the constant rise in the number of persons being infected by the virus was a source of concern.

“Consequently, the bishop has directed that we continue to adhere strictly to the status quo as earlier announced: no mass with congregation till further notice.

“Please, continue to pray for God’s intervention in your private prayers and masses,” the statement added.