Ben Dunno, Warri

Residents of the twin cities of Warri and Effurun are complying with the lockdown order of the Delta state government to curb further spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease in the state.

Leading a team of security personnel made up of police, army, airforce, navy, immigration and DSS in a show of force around the two cities the Warri Area Commander, ACP Mukhtar Garba expressed satisfaction with the response of the people to the directive.

At Effurun, the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Hon Ramsey Onoyaike, who was at Alegbo Primary School to monitor the peaceful relocation of the Effurun market to the school, said he was impressed so far with the attitude of his people.

Hon Ransey, who was at the Alegbo Primary School as early as 7 am to monitor the movement of traders from the popular Effurun market to the new designated location, commended the residents for their cooperation.

On apprehension regarding cases of coronavirus said to have been reported in the council area, Hon Ramsey urged the people not to express further fears as there was no cause for alarm

According to him, “there’s absolutely no need for such panic in Uvwie kingdom as the report of the three persons suspected to have been infected with the virus had returned and it has been confirmed that they are negative. So we can say Uvwie kingdom and Delta State are free for now.”

Similarly, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr Micheal Tidi, noted that the residents of Warri and its environs had displayed respect to constituted authority in the state by ensuring compliance with the state government stay at home directive

He was particularly elated that all the areas and market places visited since 6:30 am, when he started his tour around the area with the security team, had complied with the directives, adding that it goes a long way to demonstrate their love for the Okowa administration.

On the issue of palliative measures to the people of the area, Dr Tidi said in addition to the gestures of providing food items to the less privileged by the council, some individuals and corporate bodies were also responding to the state government’s request for support.

“As you can see from where we are coming now, the Champion Cathedral of Redeemed Church, whose resident pastor happens to be a very good friend of the governor was giving out foodstuff to the people of the local government. This is addition to other personal support we have being receiving to complement our own little efforts”.

At Ekpan, the DPO Ekpan Police station, SP Asanaeyi Ibok, and his men were seen enforcing compliance by ensuring that the Refinery Road, the major thoroughfare in the area, was closed down for vehicular movement to ensure that all resident stay at home.

Also at Enerhen area, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Muktari Bello, was seen on the major Warri/Sapele road axis as well as along the popular Enerhen Road with his team to enforce strict compliance with the stay at home order.

Only those on essential duties were allowed free movement in both cities.

Meanwhile, all the major roads in both cities have turned to football pitches as abled-bodied boys and men were seen playing five aside football games as early as 7 am due to no vehicular movement.