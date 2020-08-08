Efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic got a boost on Friday as the World Bank Board of Directors, on Friday, approved $114.28m for Nigeria.

According to the global financial institution, the money is meant to help Nigeria prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by the pestilence with a specific focus on state level responses.

Breakdown of the $114.28 million shows a $100 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and $14.28 million grant from the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, S‎ hubham Chaudhuri, who made the disclosure in a statement, explained that‎ through the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project (CoPREP), the Federal Government will provide grants to 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as immediate support to halt the COVID-19 local transmission and limit the spread of the disease through containment and mitigation strategies.

Grants to states, he added, will be conditional on states adopting COVID-19 response strategies which are in line with the Federal Government guidelines and strategies.

He noted that CoPREP will enhance the institutional and operational capacity for disease detection through provision of technical expertise, coordination support, detection, diagnosis and case management efforts in all states and the FCT as per the WHO guidelines in the Strategic Response Plan.