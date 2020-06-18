Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Students in Delta State have called on the Federal Government to consider the re-opening of schools amidst concerns of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The students said they are tired of staying at home, saying some of them have become burdens to parents.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba on Thursday, the president of the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU), Godwin Saturday, regretted the setback the pandemic lockdown has caused to the academic calendar.

Mr Saturday argued that if businesses, markets, churches and mosques are allowed to operate, it was about time schools were re-opened for the continuation of the academic activities.

He, however, called for the fumigation of school facilities as part of necessary safety precautions before the re-opening of schools in order to safeguard the health of teachers and students.

The NADESSTU president thanked Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the steps taken so far by his administration to manage the pandemic in the state.

‘The association wants to thank the governor once again on his prompt response in curbing the menace of the COVID-19; even in this hard times of global economic meltdown where the price of oil has drastically reduced, he still continued with his developmental strides in the state. We want to appreciate his intervention on this struggle to help ensure peace in the state,” he said.

The student leader also appreciated health workers, the police, journalists and government employees involved in the fight against the pandemic for their hard work and sacrifices.

On the impasse between students and the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Patrick Muoboghare, Mr. Saturday said the vote of no confidence earlier passed on the commissioner has been lifted following the intervention of Governor Okowa through his aides on students’ affairs, Jerry Ehiwario, Francis Osedume and Ezekiel Okoh.

‘All issues raised were critically reviewed by both parties and the commissioner acknowledged the merits in the demands, prayers and agitations of the students.

‘With all issues reviewed and resolved, the association, therefore, lifts the no-confidence vote, persona non grata and ultimatum on the Commissioner for Higher Educational as we forge a new front with the ministry.

‘In view of the above, we are calling on all Delta State students and interested parties to shield their swords and cease fire while we consolidate on the resolutions of the meeting,’ he said.