From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has called for strict adherence to safety tips on the Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst residents in the state.

According to him, Gombe was exempted from the recent resurgence of the pandemic which was recorded globally. He said the recent death of both high and other individuals in the state is related to COVID-19.

Gombe had in the past week recorded the death of Alhaji Usman Faruk, former military governor of the defunct North-Western state and Alhaji Lamido Abubakar the Durbin of Gombe among others as well as 2 Uncles of the state governor.

Speaking shortly after swearing-in the newly elected chairmen of the 11 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state on Monday in Gombe, Governor Yahaya said: “Let me warn that with the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, the world is gradually walking back into another lockdown. I, therefore, urge all of us to ensure that the identified protocols of minimizing its spread are strictly adhered to”.

He added saying: “Our directive on social and physical distancing has gradually failed and is not being adhered to. And as you can see the recent death of both high and other individuals are COVID-19 related.

“We have to adhere and practice all safety protocols, we should learn from other countries such as England and Italy that have recorded a resurgence, we have to stand fame in the fight as we cannot afford another round of lockdown,” Governor Yahaya warned.