Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has stated that his government will fully comply with the decision of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Ortom disclosed this on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen about Wednesday’s teleconference of all governors where they all agreed to a total lockdown of all the 36 states of the federation as a measure to flatten the curve and mitigate against the spread of the disease.

“As a state, we are part of the federation and cannot afford to do things differently or work in isolation. We will comply with the directive to safeguard the lives of our people,” Ortom said.

He appealed to indigenes of the state who are residing in other states to remain where they are for now adding that anyone who manages to find his or her way into the state must go into self isolation for the mandatory 14 days stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Governor also advised those who may have returned to the state from other countries to go into self isolation for at least fourteen days.

Governor Ortom who clocked 59 on Thursday restated his commitment to the development of the State, assuring that the end will be better than the beginning.