Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the committee, Boss Mustapha, has assured that the team will not do anything that will put Nigerians at risk.

He said at Monday’s media briefing of the task force while responding to a question on why the team members at the burial rites of the late Chief or Staff to the President, Mallam ABBA Kyari were not on self-isolation as directed by the Presidency.

Those at the burial rites were Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the committee, Boss Mustapha; National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services, Sadiya Farouq.

Mustapha said: “I want to assure Nigerians that we are a responsible people; we are family members; we have families; we have children, spouses; we have loved ones; we have friends like you – that we will not do anything as a presidential task force to put you at risk.

“Right now, the Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr. Fiona, the World Health Organisation (WHO) country rep that is on this committee, are traveling all over the nation; you must have seen them. They will be visiting states all in an effort to ensure coordination in the states. They visit even the treatment centers at great risk to their lives and even their families.

“So, we will not take any step that will endanger anybody talkless of putting ourselves at the risk of causing pains and hurt to our loved ones. That is the assurance I want to give you. As our partners in this enterprise, those of you that cover us on a daily basis, our assurances to you is that we will be honourable in our conduct; we will do the needful to ensure that each and everyone of you is secure and protected.”