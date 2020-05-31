Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A total of 1, 018 samples from suspected COVID-19 cases were submitted to the three test laboratories in the state between May 23 and May 30th, 2020, Kano state government has announced.

The state government, which spoke through the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammed Garba was reacting to the submission of the Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Bayero University, Kano, Professor Isa Abubakar that the state’s epidemiology team was not submitting enough samples for test in the recent times.

The commissioner, who made the clarification in a statement on Sunday, indicated that 72 of the 1018 samples, which were presented for test in the past one week, returned positive, while 881 of them came out negative.

He added that 42 of these samples were on follow up test while 28 were to be repeated after the first attempt had indicated that they were neither positive nor negative.

The commissioner explained that the data on tracking of pending results from laboratories in Kano and National Reference Laboratory, Abuja also indicated that Bayero University, Kano laboratory has the highest sample tests followed by Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

While reiterating the state government’s commitment to fighting the pandemic, the commissioner called on the public to always observe safety and prevention protocols, which included social distancing, use of face masks, regular hand washing and general personal hygiene.