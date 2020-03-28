Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has told some Nigerians demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari, address the country over the ravaging Coronavirus that Nigerians voted for working President not the talking type.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, expressed anger over the unpatriotic Nigerians wishing President Buhari death, insisting that his efforts to contain the global pandemic is commendable.

Commending the contributions and sacrifice made by the serving Ministers, the ruling party claimed that Buhari is steadily and vigorously leading the charge against coronavirus pandemic.

“A few Nigerians want a President whose preoccupation is talking; while the majority voted for a President who is deploying his energy to working. We all can see the effect of the grand efforts being led by President Buhari to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic in Nigeria.

“Like a legendary troop commander that the President is, he is steadily and vigorously leading the charge against the coronavirus pandemic. With our President mobilising human and material resources, we, as a country, are doing commendably so far as statistics are showing in comparison to even most advanced nations.

“Under the keen supervision of the President, there is a visible and proactive network of national response structures working in tandem with all states.

“The efficiency of the field workers and other state actors has ensured we are able to minimize the spread so far with many states taking proactive steps to forestall wide spread of the very infectious virus,” the party noted.

On the donations by the Ministers, the statement from the party read: “We are glad to see many Nigerians rallying behind the President with their own contributions. Notably, the news of the ministers’ voluntary donation of 50 percent of their March salary is unprecedented. We commend the foresight of the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki in coordinating this patriotic action.

“Beyond the monetary donation, the gesture by the Ministers would bolster confidence of ordinary Nigerians to call up the resilience for which we are known for. It would also encourage many more organisations and other well-to-do Nigerians to lend support to the Presidential committee,” the APC leadership appealed.

Reacting further, the party noted:

“Meanwhile, the wailers who have severally professed their death wish for President since 2015 have, again, found their voices amid the coronavirus outbreak. From conjuring and spreading fake news on the president’s coronavirus test result, to spurious allegation of hijacking of a teaching hospital ventilator to the villa and to the purported smuggling of the President to the United Kingdom, they are up to their ignominious pastime and tired antics.

“We will not be distracted or deterred because their unpatriotic actions serve as a reminder to the failed and rejected past. Right now, the task before us is for all Nigerians to focus and collectively beat the coronavirus. To achieve this, the president is tirelessly leading the charge through action,” the statement read.