The Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, says the institution will not flout the Federal Government’s directive on the nationwide shutting down of universities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Olanipekun stated this in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Sunday by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice chancellor’s stance was against the backdrop of a report on social media to the effect that the university had fixed its resumption date for June 9.

Olanipekun, who said that the report did not emanate from the institution, urged the students and members of staff to disregard the purported resumption date.

According to him, no resumption date will be announced now in view of the precarious situation, occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Olanipekun said that the institution would not flout the directive given by the government that schools across the country should remain shut to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

“The whole world is still battling with the containment of the novel coronavirus pandemic, hence inviting students to the campus now will amount to exposing them to risks associated with the virus,” Olanipekun said.

The statement said that resumption date would be announced as soon as necessary measures were put in place.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the institution’s Governing Council, Prof Bamitale Omole, has hailed the granting of full accreditation to some courses in the university by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Omole gave the commendation during the first virtual meeting of the council held on Friday.

He said that granting of full accreditation to courses like Law and others would raise the status of the university on webometric ranking.

Omole also commended the university for contributing to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by distributing palliatives, hand sanitiser and other consumables to residents of the state. (NAN)