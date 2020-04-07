TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the State Government would not wait for the Federal Government before responding to provide palliatives for Rivers people.

Governor Wike also announced a month suspension of the Local Government Council chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, for failing to show commitment in the fight against coronavirus.

Wike, while inaugurating a 33-man Committee to purchase foodstuffs from farmers/fishermen for distribution to Rivers people yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said the State Government was making the right sacrifice for Rivers people.

He said: “We are not waiting for the Federal Government to assist us. We are making the right sacrifices to promote the welfare of our people”.

He directed the members of the committee to work for the people of the State by deploying the allocated funds for the good of Rivers people.

He said: “It is the duty of this committee to ensure that this policy succeeds. We must not fold our hands at this time”.

The governor said that the entire world was in a war situation and tough measures must be taken to tackle the outbreak.

He said: “Our goal is to ensure that no agricultural product like yam, garri, plantain, palm oil and fish leaves our State during this period.

“While the farmers and fishermen will make their profits, the less-privileged will have enough food supply for their families”.

Responding on behalf of members of the committee, Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, assured the governor that the committee would deliver in line with its terms of reference.

He said: “We appreciate the magnitude of this assignment and the committee will hit the ground running”.

The SSG said that the committee would ensure that Rivers people benefit from the outstanding policy of Governor Wike to assist them during the coronavirus crisis.

He said that Rivers governor has continued to lead the way in the fight against coronavirus.

Danagogo said when the governor closed the borders, he was criticised, but later copied by other states. He said the new policy would be copied by other states.

The committee later held its inaugural meeting after its inaugural meeting.