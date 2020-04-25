Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has threatened to arrest, prosecute printers and users of fake vehicle exemption pass, noting that the pass was to facilitate movement of emergency personnel and providers of essential services during the current lockdown aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government noted that some nefarious elements also sell the tags to vehicles owners and individuals who do not provide any service during the lockdown, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who stated this in a statement yesterday, said that the situation had made it difficult for security personnel to effectively do their job.

“The lockdown is aimed at stopping spreading the virus through community infection in Nigeria which had grave consequences in other countries.”

The minister urged members of the public to obey government directives, respect the law and protect themselves against Coronavirus infection by shunning those forging documents to facilitate unnecessary movements.

It can be recalled that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has disclosed that since the start of the lockdown, the command has arrested nine suspects who produced fake COVID-19 exemption tags and seven suspects who used the tags to defy the Presidential lockdown order.

She disclosed that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has warned that all persons arrested in possession of fake exemption vehicles pass or personnel tags risk prosecution.