•As schools reopen

Tony John, Port Harcourt

As students resume in Rivers State today after more than six months forced break, the state government has pledged to fight against the outbreak of Coronavirus in schools.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, disclosed this, yesterday, when he addressed school principals during the distribution of non-pharmaceutical and safety materials to over 500 public secondary schools in the state

Ebeku said the government was concerned about the safety of students as schools reopen and that the distribution of the materials ahead of schools reopening was part of government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

He urged the principals to ensure proper use of the items, warning that schools that contravened the COVID-19 safety guidelines would be sanctioned.

“The distribution of COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical and sanitary materials demonstrates the commitment of Governor Nyesom Wike to the fight against COVID-19.

“We are looking forward eagerly for students to return to schools and my candid advice to all of them is to ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“If any head of school does not enforce COVID-19 protocols as enacted and as explained to them, the consequences will be disastrous for such a person that seeks to compromise the health of the society and to flout the directives of the state; that cannot be condoned,” Ebeku said.

Chairman of the seven-man executive council task force for the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in schools, Desmond Akawor, advised the principals to enforce compliance of safety directives in their schools.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who sensitised the principals on the dangers of contracting and spreading of the virus, admonished them not to live in denial of the existence of the virus.

“Whatever you believe, for the sake of the students, teachers and those under you, do not say, COVID-19 does not exist. COVID-19 is an assault on mankind. Tell the children that the virus has no friend, does not respect age, height or religion.