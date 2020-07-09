The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun on Thursday said it was enforcing the presidential directives in the state to curtail further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota,Ogun.

Umar said the directives, which included limiting the number of passengers in commercial vehicle by 50 per cent, was being enforced at motor parks and on the road.

He said the FRSC ensured that there were provisions for hands washing and sanitisers at entrance to motor parks for those going into the garages.

“FRSC persuade passengers to use their face masks appropriately and also check their temperatures at various garages and while on patrol to comply with COVID-19 directive,” he said.

The sector commander enjoined motorists and passengers to adhere strictly to all the presidential directives to contain the pandemic.

He also implored transport unions to sensitise their members on the importance of complying with the presidential directives. (NAN)