Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) that all schools, including tertiary institutions, would reopen only when it is safe to do so.

Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave this assurance at the briefing of the Task Force, yesterday.

He said: “Today, the Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) Examinations commenced all over the country, like in other West African states, and the PTF is happy to note the high level of compliance with the protocols for the re-opening of exit classes. It is in this light that we appreciate the call by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for the reopening of tertiary institutions. As a listening government, we wish to state that education is topmost on the priority list and the reopening of our institutions remain critical, within set safety parameters.”

NANS had two weeks ago, noted that though the pandemic hit many nations across the globe, Nigeria should take appropriate steps to remedy the situation and let the society run as seamless as possible. The PTF boss commended the sub-national levels of government for their efforts at advancing the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Strategy.

“The PTF is happy to note that their ownership of the strategy has manifested in many states establishing sample collection centres in all their local overnment areas while those that are yet to do so are also working on it. Similarly, the establishment of treatment centres, which is contributing to the high number of discharge cases and reduced fatality, in most Local Government Areas is worth commending. We are fully in the community spread phase and one of the major measures we can take is to keep testing to detect, detect and treat.”