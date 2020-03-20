The Presidency has urged for precaution over the Covid-19 pandemic, assuring that Nigerians that the Federal Government is on top of the situation.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, who gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said no cause for panic.

According to the presidential aide, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has taken some steps to mitigate the effects on the Nigerian people.

He said, to prevent the spread of cases imported into Nigeria, the President had already ordered the restrictions of travel from 13 countries, each with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

He added that the government had also suspended visas issued to nationals of these countries.

“The restriction will take effect from March 21 and will remain until further notice. While Nigeria delights in welcoming the world, the safety and protection of our citizens and land must take priority.

“The various agencies of government including Media owned by the government have embarked on vigorous campaigns promoting hygiene measures.

“There are, currently, very stringent regimes of checks at the points of air and sea entry into the country. The effort Nigeria is making as is well known, has already received the commendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The Presidency wishes to assure Nigerians that government is on top of the situation. There is no cause for panic. So far measures put in place are working efficiently. What this country is doing has been recommended as a template.

“The President trusts the relevant Ministers in his cabinet and the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who are providing him with constant updates and professional counsel. These officials have a track record of competence,’’ he said.

Shehu reassured that the government would continue to update general public with relevant information.

He, therefore, pleaded for the support and cooperation of all Nigerians in tackling the Coronavirus disease in the country.

“We do not want to create panic. But we will continue to update the Nigerian public with relevant information.

“We plead with every Nigerian to cooperate with the government in the fight against Covid-19 and obey all instructions from the NCDC.

“We have a high level Presidential Coordination Committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This body should be allowed to carry out its duties,’’ he said.

The presidential aide also warned against politicization of the Coronavirus disease as such act would not augur well for the country.

According to him, these are not the times for populism and cheap politics

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed churches in Nigeria to observe March 22 and March 29 as days of prayers.

The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement signed by the Media Assistant, Pastor Adebayo on Thursday, advised all churches to follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all gatherings.

He noted that ban on the presence of more than 50 people in a gathering had been placed by most state governments and urged them to use house cell based service or online service.

Ayokunle said that where possible, particularly for churches who do not have online system, services can be broken into shifts of not more than 50 members in each shift.

“CAN has called on all churches in the country to set aside March 22 and 29 apart to pray for an end to Coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Our prayer points should be that God should stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world. God should also protect Nigerians from this disease.

“We should also pray that God should heal those that are already infected,”he said.

The CAN president also advised churches to follow the directive on religious gatherings.