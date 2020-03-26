Christopher Oji

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command (CP) Hakeem Odumosu, has said that the Command was satisfied with the level of compliance with the government directives on social distancing in the state.

CP Odumosu who went round major markets and businesses in the state to monitor compliance with the directives issued by the state government for closure of all markets and stores, except markets that are selling food items, water, medicine, pharmacies, medical equipment and other related essential life saving products, with effect from Thursday, said he was satisfied with the level of compliance.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “The CP visited eateries, financial Institutions, telecommunications outlets, markets dealing in essential commodities and markets dealing in non essential commodities within the mainland and Island.

“Markets dealing in food stuffs, medicines, medical equipment and other life saving products were seen carrying out their businesses unhindered. All other markets were completely closed by the operators in obedience to the state government directives. Some businesses placed notice on their entrances informing their esteemed customers of the closure.

“Customers of various financial institutions, telecommunication companies and businesses not affected by the closure order were seen observing the guidelines regarding social distancing and spacing, thereby avoiding body contacts. Customers in eateries visited were seen using take away services and not having more that 25 persons at a time.

“The CP had a stop over at various bus stops where he noticed passengers sitting side by side in buses without recourse to social distancing guidelines. He however, advised motorists to put two passengers per row instead of the usual four, in other to avoid body contacts.

“The Commissioner of Police use the medium to appreciate the good people of Lagos state for their patriotism in obeying the safety regulations put in place by the government. Together we will stop the spread of COVID-19. For information or complaints regarding non compliance call the following numbers 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288”.